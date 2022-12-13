How to defeat Haklangr the Bearded in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has tough optional bosses called Berserkers across the Nine Realms. These Berserker bosses are all unique in their attacks and abilities which make them a formidable challenge for Kratos and his companions. One of the Berserkers Kratos will surely meet is Haklangr the Bearded. This is an extremely tough boss who requires a lot of time and dedication to beat. Here is how you can defeat Haklangr the Bearded in God of War Ragnarok.

Haklangr the Bearded Gravestone Location

The Berserker Gravestone for Haklangr the Bearded is located in Vanaheim, specifically in The Sinkholes. You won’t have to search for it as it is right in front of the Mystic Gateway there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to approach the Gravestone and interact with it to fight Haklangr the Beardless.

Haklangr the Beardless Guide- Tips and Tricks

Haklangr the Beardless is an extremely tough Berserker as he possesses an elemental shield in different moments of the battle. You will need your weapons and armor to at least be level 8 to even stand a proper fighting chance against him. Additionally, his movements and attacks are varied which makes him tough to counter and parry. In this fight, all three- the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Draupnir Spear will come in handy. Additionally, equipping defensive enchantments will surely give you an edge.

Initially, Haklangr starts with an elemental shield when you meet him. There is a short moment where he is standing still before he summons his shield, where you can put in a few light attacks. The shields can possess different elemental colors like frost, or flame. Whichever he summons, you’ll have to make sure you don’t use an elemental weapon of the same type. For example, when he summons the white shield, use only the Leviathan Axe or Blades of Chaos as they will damage him more than the Draupnir Spear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Haklangr goes for mainly melee attacks which you can parry or dodge. His melee attacks come in combos of five or six which can be parried. But if you fail to parry he will finish off with an unblockable slice attack. Focusing on him is necessary as his reaction speed is quite good. When you have the chance do as much damage as possible and move away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another attack he goes for is an aerial attack which is common among the Berserker bosses. He’ll disengage and fly back and try to hit you then. This is a great moment to parry if you time everything carefully. When he is stunned, use your best runic attacks. After that, he continues with melee attacks. Then, do your combos of light and heavy attacks combine with some shield strikes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He also does a strong unblockable slam into the ground which covers a large area. As it is unblockable, you will have to dodge and move away as they do some serious damage. Before he gets up, there is a really short window where you can land a few light attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Haklangr also goes for powerful combos of blockable and unblockable attacks through lunges, slams, and slices. So, you’ll have to be aware of what he does next. These can easily overwhelm you so the best bet here is to use the Spartan Rage. Using this will land quick blows to him and do some damage. Additionally, use your companion’s arrows as a side weapon. The goal is to fill up his stun meter and make him lose a huge chunk of health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Haklangr also goes for a wide attack where he raises his weapon and covers a large area with green mist. This is essentially the area of impact and you will have to dodge it unless you want to lose quite a bit of health. It is one of his most powerful attacks so be careful whenever he initiates it. You could go to the area near him where the mist isn’t present and attack him whenever he completes the move.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Haklangr will summon his elemental shields for the second and third time when he has half health or has a bit left. Be extremely careful with this as his attacks become much quicker and unpredictable. Make sure you have at least one runic attack left to inflict damage. Using Relic attacks like Realm Shift will also slow him down, during which you can attack. You need to be smart to deal with him especially when he summons his elemental shields.

Continue with the method above and his health will be completely depleted. Then, you can use the Finisher to finally defeat him. The reward for defeating Haklangr the Beardless is the Chaos Flame, Tempered Remnants, Bonded Leather, and Shattered Runes.