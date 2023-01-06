How to defeat Hrist and Mist in God of War Ragnarok

The Summoning is the sixteenth goal on The Path main story quest line in God of War Ragnarok. The quest sees Kratos and Atreus travelling to Muspelheim to find Surtr the fire giant, and then to find Ragnarok itself. The climax of the quest is a boss fight against two Valkyrie, Hrist and Mist. Defeating Hrist and Mist will not only advance the story, it’ll also earn you the Better Together Trophy.

How to win the Hrist and Mist boss fight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike in most other boss fights with more than one boss in God of war Ragnarok, Hrist and Mist do not have separate health bars. They may look separate, but if you watch them when you inflict damage, you’ll see that they both go down together. This means it’s no use trying to focus on eliminating one Valkyrie to make the fight easier. You’re going to have to fight both of them at all times. On the plus side, it also means you don’t have to be picky regarding which of them to attack, so just go for whichever one is nearest. Atreus will deal with the other one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most of their attacks can be either dodged or parried fairly easily, although parrying is especially effective against the spinning whirlwind attack. Don’t bother trying to keep them at a distance, as this suits their quick, swooping attacks. Your best bet is to go toe-to-toe as much as possible. They don’t have any specific vulnerabilities or weak spots, so just lay into them with everything you’ve got.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look out for the “blue circle” attacks, and remember to counter them by double-tapping L1. Also look out for the red exclamation mark over Atreus’ head. This either means that one of the Valkyrie has a hold of him and that you should attack it as soon as possible, or that he has been knocked down and that you should interact with him to get him back up. Do this not just because he’s your son and that you love him, but also because it’s a much harder fight without him keeping one of the Valkyrie busy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You actually have to beat Hrist and Mist three times in a row, and each time their attacks will be stronger than the last. If they fly off the edge of the battleground, don’t waste time trying to attack them. Instead, make sure you’re not standing in any of the glowing red circles, so that you avoid the heavy damage that they’re about to unleash. The end of the fight is a particularly long QTE, so make sure you stay alert for those button prompts.