How to defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 holds several NPCs you can go and talk to for healing supplies and even weapons. However, if you’re feeling brave enough, these characters can also be challenged to a duel for high-value loot. Better yet, Week 11 offers up a challenge that gifts you a truckload of XP for defeating either Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta. Here’s where you can find them and which may be the easiest to take on.

NPC locations and how to duel them

When speaking to Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta, you can start the duel by choosing the option given on the right. It will also show you the weapons the NPCs will be using, which will then be rewarded to you if the duel is won. Additionally, the characters will have 100 health and 400 shield, so be sure to have at least two weapons and some extra ammo on hand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1. Ronin : Ronin is currently located on the south side of Covert Cavern’s mountain. You’ll spot him walking inside a small building that is attached to a giant fan. He may be the easiest to duel, as the character only uses a Rare Sidearm Pistol and Rare Auto Shotgun.

: Ronin is currently located on the south side of Covert Cavern’s mountain. You’ll spot him walking inside a small building that is attached to a giant fan. He may be the easiest to duel, as the character only uses a Rare Sidearm Pistol and Rare Auto Shotgun. 2. Mancake : The NPC can be found walking around the first floor of the Butter Barn, a restaurant southwest of Rocky Reels. Mancake uses an Epic Ranger Assault Rifle and Epic Sidearm Pistol during the duel.

: The NPC can be found walking around the first floor of the Butter Barn, a restaurant southwest of Rocky Reels. Mancake uses an Epic Ranger Assault Rifle and Epic Sidearm Pistol during the duel. 3. Shanta: You can run into Shanta southeast of Condo Canyon, right near the eastern coast. She’ll be equipped with a Rare Ranger Assault Rifle and Rare Stinger SMG.

In sum, Ronin is certainly the best choice to duel for this challenge. Though, one would argue each of these can be easy to fight, as they don’t move around too much during duels. Like other weekly challenges, expect to have an additional 25,000 XP given to you upon defeating one of these characters.

