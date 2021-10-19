Where to exterminate mini-Pufts with a Pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Fortnitemares is underway, and new NPCs have arrived on the map in Fortnite. One of them, the Containment Specialist is a Ghostbuster, and he needs some help dealing with things around the map. The Containment Specialist has a punchcard, and one of the challenges is to exterminate mini-Pufts with a pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row.

This is an easy challenge, and you only need to visit a single location to get it finished. We would suggest Lazy Lake, as all the mini-Pufts are right beside each other there.

Players can find all the mini-pufts that they need near the BBQ and pool at the house on the southeast corner of Lazy Lake where Marigold was found last season. All they need to do is hit three of them with their harvesting tool, and the challenge will be complete.

Below, you can find the rest of the Containment Specialist’s challenges: