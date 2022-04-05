How to destroy road barriers using the Cow Catcher or Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With another round of Resistance quests going live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players will need to participate in challenges that weaken the evil IO forces. The first major mission in this third week asks that road barriers be destroyed with either a Cow Catcher car mod or Battle Bus. The only problem is that the game does not hint as to where these barriers are located. Thankfully, there are a few methods to have this quest done in no time.

Firstly, you can obtain a Cow Catcher by heading to any nearby gas station and breaking open any of the red tool boxes you may find in its garage area. It isn’t guaranteed the item will be in there, but once found, you can attach it to a vehicle by throwing the Cow Catcher at its front bumper. However, some may find it best to use a Battle Bus, instead, as one is guaranteed to spawn in the southern parts of Sanctuary and at the bottom of Synapse Station.

Once one of these is acquired, you’ll need to head to one of the named locations inside of the red line on the map to discover the IO’s road barriers. As shown above, these are typically placed around the outside of POIs and are reinforced by barbed wire and sandbags. You’ll likely only need to go to one location for the challenge, as it only requires you to destroy five of these. Once that’s done, 23,000 XP will be rewarded to you and the next Resistance quest should unlock.

If you’re having trouble spotting these barriers, you can find all of the named locations they are placed around below.

Chonker’s Speedway

Command Cavern

Condo Canyon

Coney Crossroads

Rocky Reels

Shifty Shafts

The Fortress

Tilted Towers

Related: Where to find the Heavy Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2