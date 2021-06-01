How to destroy Spooky TV Sets in Fortnite – all TV Set locations – Foreshadowing Quest

Another Foreshadowing quest has been revealed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, and this time players will need to destroy five spooky tv sets that can be found all over the island.

The spooky tv sets can be found in pretty isolated areas, you will not be looking around any towns or houses for these. You can find all the locations covered below. You don’t to destroy them all in a single match or anything like that, so can do this challenge at your leisure.

Spooky TV #1

You can find the first TV to the west of Sweaty Sands, right on the coast.

Spooky TV #2

The second tv set is on a small sandy island to the north of Craggy Cliffs.

Spooky TV #3

West of Dirty Docks, up in the hills near some trees, you can find the third spooky TV set.

Spooky TV #4

The fourth spooky TV set can be found to the west of Lazy Lake.

Spooky TV #5

The last spooky TV set can be found in the woods to the north of Camp Cod.

Foreshadowing Quest Line

Repair Damaged Telescopes

“They’re coming for our telescopes? What’s next? Microscopes? It’s almost like someone doesn’t want us looking at the stars”

Repair damage telescopes (0/5) – 24,000 XP

Investigate Downed Black Helicopter

“Someone’s been flyin’ low and scarying my corn. Look into it would ya? India Oscar? Yeah, that don’t fool me. I know IO when I see it.”

Investigate downed black helicopter (0/1) – 24,000 XP

We will have lots more on both these challenges when they go live in in the game, and any follow up challenges as well.

Use CB Radio

“I swear! The radio started asking me questions! I hope she knows what she’s getting herself in to?”

Use CB Radio (0/5) – 24,000 XP

Destroy Spooky TV Sets