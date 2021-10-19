How to destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite brings us more new punchcards and challenges. Dark Jonsey, who can be found wandering around the purple pool in Steamy Stacks, has a new set of challenges for curious players.

One of the challenges is to destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments. This is easy to do if you know where to go. It also doesn’t require anything other than your harvest tool, so you can head straight to the location you need to visit from the battle bus.

Just to the south of the new Convergence POI in the center of the map, players will be able to find a small clear spot of grass near some trees and bushes. Landing here will cause some Corruption Fragments to start appearing. As they pop out of the ground, hit them with your harvesting tool. This will play out like a game of Whack-A-Mole, so just keep hitting them.

Eventually, a Corruption Cluster will appear that you can hit, break, and that will wrap up this challenge.

Below, you can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 The Oracle Speaks challenges for Dark Jonesy’s punchcard.