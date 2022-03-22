Your character in BitLife can develop an addiction to several things. This type of thing typically doesn’t happen the first time, but sometimes you might be unlucky, and your character is sucked into that negative activity for the rest of their life. There are several addictions a character can develop, but how does it happen? Here’s what you need to know about how to develop an addiction in BitLife.

The type of addiction your character gets will vary depending on their activity. For example, when offered alcohol at a party or an invite, there’s a chance your character could be an alcoholic when offered a drink by a stranger. The same happens when offered any type of drug. There’s a random chance of your character becoming hooked on that particular activity, and the only way to develop an addiction is for you to accept the beverage or drug when offered. If you say no, your character has no chance to get an addiction.

The same happens when gambling. If your character gambles too much, there’s a good chance that when they lose a particular high bet, they might become addicted to gambling. The more often your character does the particular activity, the more hooked they become. Gambling is likely the most accessible addiction because you don’t have to wait for a random event of a drink or drug being offered to you. Still, drugs are likely the easiest thing for your character to become addicted to in BitLife.