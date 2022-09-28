How to do a flair shot in FIFA 23

There are many different types of flair shot in FIFA 23 — backheels, rabonas, scorpion kicks, and more — but only one way to do them all. Exactly which, if any, your player will perform when you execute the command will depend upon their stats and on various situational factors. For example, flair shots performed when the ball is on the ground are dramatically different from those performed when the ball is in the air. Generally speaking, flair shots are not more effective than regular shots — they’re mainly just a way to show off — but there are rare instances where a flair shot will be more effective. Some flair shots can be effectively in catching keepers out, and others are acrobatic, first-time techniques, which allow you to strike the ball quickly before defenders can close you down. For the most part though, flair shots are less accurate than other shots, and attempting one can sometimes result in being embarrassingly far off target, or even in a total miskick.

How to score a flair shot in FIFA 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use a flair shot effectively, you first need to try it with the right player. Unless your player has high ratings for stats like skill moves, finishing, volleys, ball control, agility, and shot power, they might not perform a flair shot at all, and if they do, they’re quite likely to miss the goal, or maybe even completely miss the ball. Even skilled players mess up flair shots sometimes, so we don’t advise attempting one unless you’ve got a comfortable lead and want to rub your opponent’s nose in it. The safest situation in which to try a flair shot is when you’re through on goal and one-to-one with the keeper. In these situations it can be hard to score with a regular shot, so a flair shot might do the trick (if you’ll pardon the pun).

To do a flair shot, hold L2/LT while pressing the shoot button, and your player might perform a fancy shot of some kind. If they don’t then it’s not because you did something wrong, it’s just that some algorithm decided it wasn’t going to happen. If your player stumbles, miskicks, or shoots way wide, then that probably was a flair shot, but it was a flair shot that went wrong.