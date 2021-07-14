How to download PUBG Mobile Kr Season 20 (C1S1) update

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 20 (C1S1) has been released, adding brand new content to the game, including exclusive outfits, weapon skins, emotes, ornaments, and more. The tiers of all the players have also been reset according to their ranks at the end of Season 19. PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1) is called Tek Era and has also brought a brand new Royale Pass where players can claim rewards by completing daily and weekly missions.

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 20 – C1S1 Update Download

If you want to enjoy the game’s latest season, you need to have the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.5 version that you can download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, follow the steps mentioned below to download the PUBG Mobile Korea Season 20 (C1S1) update on your device:

Open the PUBG Mobile Korea application on your device, and there will be a small-sized in-game update on the game’s loading screen. The update will start getting downloaded automatically, and it will take a few seconds. Log in with your account if you haven’t, and the RP section of the game will get unlocked with the arrival of Season 20 (C1S1). Go to the RP section present on the right side of the screen and start completing your missions to unlock the rewards.

In addition to RP rewards, players will unlock tier rewards as they rank up in PUBG Mobile Season 20 (C1S1) that will go on for about two months.