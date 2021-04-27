How to drop kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr in Fortnite

The Neymar Jr skin has arrived in Fortnite, along with a host of other items that players can get their hands on. Anyone with the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass can work on these challenges which just recently went live in the game.

For one of the challenges, players will need to drop-kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr. The Soccer Ball Toy can be unlocked by completing the first of the Neymar Jr challenges and can be equipped in the Locker. The Neymar skin will also need to be equipped to finish this challenge.

You will need to build an incredibly large ramp to get this done. The 500 meters counts from the moment the ball leaves you foot to the moment it hits the ground, the roll does not count. As such, grab lots of materials and build the highest ramp you can, then kick the ball off the top of it. Team Rumble is a solid place to do this challenge, as everyone is always trying to build huge structures in that mode anyway.

Finishing up this quest will get you access to the Joia Trophy Back Bling.

You can find the rest of the Neymar Jr quests below.