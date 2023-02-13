Where to find Puffskeins in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various fantastic beasts for you to track down and catch. There are creatures both big and small, hairy and deathly. Among the animals, you can find is Puffskeins. These furry critters are like little puffballs and also one of the first creatures you will interact with when attending your beasts classes. You can collect your own Puffskeins if you explore the map well enough. This guide will show you where you can find Puffskeins in Hogwarts Legacy.

Puffskein locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Puffskeins aren’t the most uncommon creature that you can find throughout the game. In fact, you will automatically get a Puffskein when Deek first teaches you how to catch and care for beasts. While this is nice, you will definitely want to catch more since the items they drop are useful for upgrading your gear at the loom. There are quite a few PuffSkein Dens that you can find throughout the world with the first of them being in the Forbidden Forest. You can locate this den to the southeast of Jackdaw’s Tomb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Puffskein Den is not far from Hogsmeade. This makes it a perfect place to hunt them so you can sell them at the store. To reach this den, just travel southwest of Hogsmeade or north of Hogwarts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Puffskein Den becomes available after you manage to break through the goblin encampment blocking your access to the Poidsear Coast. Once there, travel to the southeast of the Phoenix Mountain Cave Floo Flame fast travel point. The den is near the lake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Puffskein Den is even further south than the last one and it is next to the West Manor Cape fast travel point. This is another den that is easy to reach when you need to collect more beasts and you have finished up with the one near Hogsmeade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to catch Puffskeins in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Puffskeins are one of the easier creatures to catch in Hogwarts Legacy with them having a relatively slower speed. Of course, there is the chance that they can escape the grasp of you Nab-Sack. To make catching these creatures easier, make sure to sneak up on them using the Disillusionment spell and then using Arresto Momentum or Levioso to hold the Puffskein in place.