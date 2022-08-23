How to earn Repute in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Repute will be a major resource for your to acquire in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder. It will be rewarded to you throughout your time working through the many Season of Plunder activities, and you will want to make sure you have plenty of it. Earning it can be time-consuming, but knowing where to focus your efforts will be key. This guide covers how to earn Repute in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.

How to get Repute in Destiny 2

Repute is what you need to upgrade your Star Chart. You can find it in the H.E.L.M, where you will begin regroup to figure out how to best focus your pirate crew in the Season of Plunder. It’s also where you want to acquire your daily bounties for the Ketchcrash and Expeditions, along with where you will roll Spoils of Plunder Focused Umbral Engrams for specific weapons and armor you can earn throughout the Season of Plunder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Repute will come from completing specific quests in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder, namely the Sails of the Shipstealer, and by completing Season of Plunder Seasonal Challenges. The Seasonal Challenges will be available every week, starting on Tuesday. You will need to jump into Destiny 2 to see what the new series of challenges will be, outlining how you should spend your week. Many of these activities have to do with the latest content, so if you’re focusing on the Ketchcrash and Expeditions activities and the event content, you shouldn’t have too much trouble with them.

You will want to make sure you go through these challenges often to see if there’s anything you’re missing. In addition, the Seasonal Challenges outline the rewards you receive, so you will know which ones you need to focus on to earn Repute and upgrade your Star Chart.