How to earn Stars in Among Us

The Roles and Cosmicube update for Among Us brought with it a whole host of new content and mechanics, chief among them the addition of Cosmicubes, a new system for unlocking cosmetics for your innocent (or not so innocent) little spacemen. Coupled with the Cosmicubes came a selection of new currencies for use in the game, including Pods, Beans, and Stars.

Those first two can be gained as rewards just through playing Among Us normally, but Stars are the game’s new premium currency. That means that they can only be bought with, to quote Innersloth, “cold hard cash.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have the cash to flash, though, the process is fairly straightforward. First head into the shop screen from the main menu, indicated by a dollar sign at the bottom. From there, it’s as easy as clicking the Star icon at the top and choosing how many you want to buy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Currently you can buy Stars in batches of 20, 30, 50, 110, or 300, with prices ranging from $1.99 to $24.99. Grab however many you want, and you’ll be set to go shopping with your virtual pockets full of Stars.

Importantly, Innersloth was quick to note that this is anything but a “pay-to-win” situation. All cosmetics are “purely visual and do not have any effect on gameplay or gameplay options,” according to their website. There are different Cosmicubes and items available to buy depending on your currency of choice, but those players with the disposable income to spend on Stars won’t have a competitive advantage of any kind. So go pick up some of those new cosmetics and figure out which crewmate is the most sus.