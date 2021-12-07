How to earn the Party Boat ship cosmetics in Sea of Thieves

As part of Sea of Thieves’ Season Five celebrations, players can now unlock the Bilge Rat’s Party Boat ship cosmetics by purchasing them from the Shipwright Shop at any Outpost. Before they’re available for purchase, however, players must complete the Buried Treasures Bilge Rats Commendation (under the Reputation tab in the Pirate Log) that corresponds to each ship piece.

Altogether, the ship cosmetics cost 419,800 Gold. Here are the Commendations that correspond to each Party Boat cosmetic, including links to our guides on how to unlock them. Note that the Hull and Sails are unlocked by completing the same Commendation.

Party Boat Cosmetic Commendations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cosmetic Cost (in Gold) Corresponding Commendation Commendation Description Party Boat Cannon 69,550 Small but Mighty Shoot another ship using a Cannon Rowboat 25 times Party Boat Capstan 69,550 Master Cartographer Donate Treasure Stash maps to a Quest Board (five Grades) Party Boat Figurehead 69,550 Gunpowder, Treason and Plot Start a fire on another crew’s ship by setting off a Firework Party Boat Flag 2,500 Skies of Friendship Set off Fireworks while in an Alliance Party Boat Hull 69,550 Night-Time Spectacular Set off a display of five or more Fireworks at night Party Boat Sails 69,550 Night-Time Spectacular Set off a display of five or more Fireworks at night Party Boat Wheel 69,550 Seeker of Pirate Plunder Uncover valuable treasures buried by other pirate crews (five Grades)

Once you’ve completed all of the Commendations and have enough Gold, purchase the cosmetics from the Shipwright and equip them onto your ship via the Ship Customization Chest located near the Shipwright Shop.