How to embezzle money in BitLife

You can commit several crimes in BitLife that will give you a dangerous reputation and make it easy for the police to come after you. One of the less hazardous crimes you can commit is embezzlement, which will have you take money from your workplace to add more funds to your account. However, getting caught is always a possibility. In this guide, we’ll detail what you need to do to embezzle money in BitLife.

If you want to embezzle money, you need to make sure your character has a full-time or part-time job available to them. Without it, you will not have the option to embezzle money. So make sure you have this factor first.

After you have a job, you have to go to the Activities tab and scroll down to Crimes. Now, with a job, you’ll have the option to embezzle money from your place of work, taking funds from this establishment and adding them to yours. You’ll have several options of how much to take from them. We highly recommend doing small amounts over time and doing it gradually, rather than doing large lump sums. The larger amounts are much easier for your co-workers to see, which means it’s easier for you to get caught.

You can do this with any job, and the higher up in the company you are, the harder it is to be caught.