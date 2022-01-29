You’ll find multiple Pokémon as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. They are scattered all over the game, and the more you catch and encounter them, the more you can expand your Pokédex to make it to the next area. For those who catch Budew, you’ll want to evolve it into a Roselia eventually, it’s second evolution. But there’s a specific way you’ll need to go about it. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Budew into Roselia in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only way to evolve Budew into Roselia is by having it in your party and increasing its friendship. The more friendship Budew has, the more it appreciates you, making way for its evolution. To quickly increase a Pokémon’s friendship, you can use it in battles that it wins, or you can have it in your party as you explore the world. You can also increase friendship by having it collect resources for you in the wild, or you can feed it EXP Candy. You need to evolve Budew during the daytime.

You’ll want to check on Budew’s friendship progress as you do this. After unlocking them, you can do that with the Friendship Checker, whom you can find in Jubilife Village.

When Budew is ready, you’ll receive a notification that Budew is prepared to evolve when it’s daytime, and you can then turn it into Roselia.