Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon in the history of the series, so you better believe you can get her in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Part of her popularity stems from all the different evolutions that are available for her.

For those wondering how this article will detail the method of having Eevee evolve in Sylveon. Remember, you will need an Eevee for each evolution that you wish to perform, so to get them all done you will need to find nine in total if you also wish to hold on to a normal Eevee.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus players will need to max out her friendship level. You can improve your friendship level by using the Pokémon in battles, using the Pokémon to collect materials for you, or allowing it to run wild as you explore. You can check your friendship levels by using the Friendship Checker.

Along with the maxed-out friendship level, the Eevee will also need to have a Fairy-type move. You can have your Eevee learn Baby-Doll Eyes at Level 18, so make sure you know which Eevee you want to turn into Sylveon and have her learn the move.

Should you want to get your hands on a Sylveon without the trouble of evolving an Eevee, you can visit the space-time distortions that appear in Obsidian Fieldlands or Coronet Highlands. Here, you will have a chance of catching a Sylveon.