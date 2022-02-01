As you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ main story, you’ll eventually unlock a rideable Hisuian Braviary. However, you won’t be able to use this Pokémon in battle. Thankfully, you can earn yourself a Hisuian Braviary to employ in combat by evolving a Rufflet. Here’s how to evolve Rufflet into Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Firstly, you’ll have to obtain a Rufflet. We found our Rufflet at Lake Acuity in the Alabaster Icelands region, but you can also find one at the Hearts Craig portion of the same region. After catching one, you’ll simply have to level it up to level 54 to be able to evolve it. Once it’s level 54 or higher, simply view the Pokémon in your satchel, and select the option to evolve. You’ll now have a Hisuian Braviary in your party.

Braviary is one of several Pokémon to receive a new region-exclusive form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Normally, it’s a Normal/Flying-type; in Hisui, it’s a Psychic/Flying-type. If you’re wondering how to obtain the Hisuian forms for Avalugg, Growlithe, or Zorua, check out our coverage on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Additionally, we’ve also compiled a list of every Hisuian regional form, as well as another one breaking down which Hisuian forms are the best.