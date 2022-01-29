There are dozens of Pokémon for you to collect and find as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon are scattered over the regions in their natural habitats, and tracking them down can be tricky. Togepi is one of these challenging Pokémon you’ll need to find, and then you need to evolve it into Togetic. In this guide, we’ll share with you how to evolve Togepi into Togetic in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

If you’re having trouble finding Togepi, we recommend searching in the Crimson Mirelands, specifically the Cottonsedge Prairie. You may need to wait until you progress further into the story to access this part of the area.

Once you catch Togepi, the next step is to increase your Friendship with this Pokémon. Friendship is a hidden stat that all of your Pokémon have, and the more time you spend with them, the more it increases. The best way to increase Friendship with a Pokémon is to have it in your party, use it in Pokémon battles, and give it EXP candy to increase its levels. You’ll want to reach out to the Friendship Checker to investigate your progress, whom you can find in Jubilife Village.

When you reach high enough Friendship, you can evolve Togepi into Togetic.