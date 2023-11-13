How to Exfil Safely in CoD: MW3 Zombies

When players jump into a game in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies, they aren’t just exploring the open world completing Contracts. They need to grab everything they can and exfil with it safely so they can make better runs in the future.

Most players may not realize they need to exfil in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies at first, but they’ll quickly learn when they continue to die and are left without their hard-earned XP. It’s a learning curve that most people will struggle with because of the inherent dangers it presents. But there are ways to make an exfil safer so players can escape with more under their belt.

How to Exfil in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies Mode

To exfil in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies Mode, players need to find an exfil point on the map, highlight it, and run to it. Once at the exfil point, players need to call in the exfil and wait for the helicopter to arrive. They’ll need to wait for 30 seconds before it leaves, and they must be on the helicopter when it flies away to exfil with all their currently held gear and XP.

To make an exfil safer, players should clear out all the enemies near an exfil point before they call it in. It will also help to call in an exfil from the outer circle of the map, where the Threat Level is lowest and enemies are easiest to kill. Having a Pet Hellhound will also help because they can eat the enemies around the area.

Once players call in an exfil, zombies will swarm the area. This will continue while the helicopter is waiting for players to board. Every time we exfil, we wait until the last second to hop onto the helicopter. Otherwise, it’ll be swarmed with enemies and players won’t be able to exfil in time.

It’s better to run around killing enmies for 29 seconds and launch onto the helicopter as it flies away. If players do this, they’ll feel like action heroes, which is exactly how we feel every time, and they’ll avoid an uneccessary fight on the helicopter as they fly away from the exclusion zone.

How to Exfil with Schematics in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies Mode

To exfil with schematics, powerful weapons, and other items stashed in backpacks in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies Mode, players need to exfil with them in their inventory. If players die and don’t exfil, they’ll lose everything they had in their inventory at the time.

This can be crushing, we know. We’ve experienced it more than we haven’t. However, it’s possible to preserve the items in a player’s inventory even if they die by ensuring they drink a Tombstone Soda Perk-a-Cola.

This will leave their stash from the match in which they died on the map in the next game they play, allowing them to pick up everything they lost. To get those items out of the match though, players will still need to exfil safely, so it’s best to avoid uneccessary dangers while holding precious loot.