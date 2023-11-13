How to Get a Pet Hellhound in CoD: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode, it’s possible to get all sorts of weapons to help dispatch the undead roaming the open world. One we didn’t expect to discover is a pet Hellhound called Cuddles, who rips their heads off.

The open world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode is massive. It’s packed with contracts to pick up and complete, mercenaries, various machines to help players out, and, of course, all forms of zombies. However, there’s one secret that completely threw us when we uncovered it. One that gives players a Pet Hellhound that will fight to the death for them.

How to Get a Pet Hellhound in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To get a Pet Hellhound in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode, players need to jump into a Zombies Mode match and explore until they find a Dog House. These are quite large and don’t appear on the map until players get within a certain range, so players need to explore if they want to find one. We managed to find a few in each session, so they’re not so rare that players will need to seek them out.

After locating a Dog House, players will be able to interact with it, but they’ll see writing on the Dog House asking for players to feed it. The trouble is, it’s not clear what to feed the Dog House with unless players have spent a good few hours exploring Zombies Mode. The battle-hardened will know that this is where they must deposit Chunks of Flesh.

Where to Get Chunks of Flesh

Players will find Chunks of Flesh on the floor after killing large groups of zombies. They don’t spawn until players have encountered a Dog House. We had been looking for them for ages, and then after finding a Dog House, we picked up more than we could carry after a single contract. They’re hard to see among the gore, but they’ll have a pop-up, as with every item in the game.

Players only need to put one Chunk of Flesh in to get a Pet Hellhound to spawn. We’ve seen two names so far, Zeus and Cuddles. Zeus seems to spawn for players who only give the Dog House one Chunk of Flesh, while Cuddles spawned for us after putting in four.

Pet Hellhounds have a massive health pool and seem to regenerate that health over time. They’ll follow players across the map anywhere they go. We saw cuddles teleport to our location after driving a good number of miles away from it. Regardless of where the Pet Hellhound is, players will earn experience from its kills and see pop-ups for “Pet Dog Kills” when it attacks zombies.

This is an incredibly valuable tool for anyone venturing into Zombies Mode, one we try to get every time we start a match. Having a Pet Hellhound to take out zombies around us provides freedom to complete objectives without fear of being ambushed.

How to Pet a Hellhound in MWZ

Once the Pet Hellhound has spawned from the Dog House, players must remain still until it sits down. When it does, they’ll see a prompt to pet the Hellhound. To make this easier, it’s best to clear all nearby zombies from the area so the Pet Hellhound doesn’t run off and start killing them. This is the only way to pet a Hellhound, and it will unlock the secret trophy/achievement, You Can Pet The Dog.