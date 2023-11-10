All Perk-a-Colas in CoD: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Ranked

Perk-a-Colas are useful items players can find while exploring the open world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies Mode. However, some of them are more useful than others, and it’s not worth wasting time with the awful flavors.

Players will find Perk-a-Colas in the open world of Zombies Mode while exploring and completing missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. There’s a cost to acquiring them, though, and players shouldn’t be wasting resources on items that won’t benefit them. Instead, they should be getting the best cans that will propel them to have the best Zombies Mode game of their lives.

All Perk-a-Colas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Ranked Best to Worst

Below, we’ve ranked every Perk-a-Cola in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies Mode from best at the top to worst at the bottom. While no Perk-a-Cola is useless, some are definitely better than others, as we’ve explained with each entry.

Stamin-Up

This Perk-a-Cola increases the player character’s run and sprint speed. While it’s not a lot, it will allow players to outrun zombies much faster. It could be the difference between a speedy escape and getting overwhelmed by hordes of the undead.

We’ve been in far too many sticky situations and ended up being overrun by zombies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. We like to explore and get stuck into combat, so speed is essential to help us escape our mistakes.

Death Perception

This Perk-a-Cola makes hidden enemies, items, chests, and resources easier to spot. In our opinion, this is one of the best Perk-a-Colas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Information is the most important thing for any player in Zombies Mode, helping them survive longer and progress further in the world.

With more visibility on enemies, resources, chests, and item drops, players can ascend to a new level and make life easier for everyone around them. In squads, this could make a team unstoppable, allowing them to do whatever they want.

Deadshot Daiquiri

With this Perk-a-Cola in their belly, a player will have their aim automatically shift to enemy critical locations and have their critical shot chance increased. It’s a powerful buff, but it’s not one that will be useful all the time.

Having more information on items in the world or speed, for example, is more useful than being able to pop some zombie heads. However, we love killing zombies as much as anyone and being able to nail them in a single shot after chugging one of these feels amazing.

PHD Flopper

Players who drink this Perk-a-Cola create an explosion when they jump and land in the prone state. The explosion gets bigger the higher the fall, and they’re immune from fall damage while doing this. It also provides protection from area-of-effect weapons a player might be using.

This is a great buff, but one that’s only going to suit players who make the most of it. We play a lot of Apex Legends, which has no fall damage, so this Perk-a-Cola will help us avoid the mistakes we make jumping off of buildings. It also allows us to turn that quirk into a weapon that could help teammates.

Speed Cola

After drinking this Perk-a-Cola, players will reload and relate armor faster. It’s a decent buff for players who like to hit off a few shots and reload between quick fights to keep their magazines as full as possible. That side works for us, but we could take or leave the armor-related bonus.

Jugger-Nog

This Perk-a-Cola increases a player’s maximum health. It’s a buff that’ll help players who like to stay safe and away from danger, only getting into the bigger fights when they have to. We don’t see it as essential, thanks to armor and other helpful items.

Tombstone Soda

After drinking this, players will leave a tombstone upon death that contains their backpack and inventory at the time they died for the next game they play. This can then be picked up in the following Zombies Mode game, so players get a head start on gear.

This is a decent Perk-a-Cola for anyone. It’s going to help players be more prepared as long as they die in a sensible place. However, we find that we often die in hard-to-reach areas or locations packed with zombies, which isn’t helpful to us in our next game.

Elemental Pop

After drinking this Perk-a-Cola, players have a small chance to have an elemental Ammo Mod effect applied to their bullets. We don’t think this is a good buff at all compared to the rest on offer, but it’s not totally useless.

This item could help players inadvertently apply elemental damage to Zombies that those enemies are weak against. It’s a gamble and totally unpredictable, but it can be useful. Even if it’s not reliable.

How to Craft Perk-a-Colas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Perk-a-Colas can be crafted once players have found their Schematics. Players must acquire the resources necessary to craft them in the world before they stop and craft their chosen drink. Then, they can get clear of enemies, make their drink, and enjoy the buffs it brings.

Where to Find Perk-a-Colas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To find Perk-a-Colas in the open world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, players need to seek out Perk-a-Cola Machines. They’ll be able to pick up their drink of choice form these machines and can run around using their buffs soon after.