How to farm Chaos Device in Genshin Impact

You will need plenty of materials to ascend your characters and weapons in Genshin Impact. That means that it’s never too early to stock up on useful resources, and fortunately, many of them can be farmed in all regions of Teyvat. For instance, you will need Chaos Device to ascend most weapons in the game, so getting your hands on some early is a good idea. In this guide, we will give you examples of the best locations to farm Chaos Devices in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Chaos Device in Genshin Impact

Chaos Device drops as loot from killing humanoid Ruin Guardians. These are Elite level enemies, so you have to be prepared for a fight when you challenge them. There are three types that you will likely face if you’re looking for Chaos Device: Ruin Grader, Ruin Guard, and Ruin Hunter. Fortunately, you can find them all over Teyvat, with a few spots in each region having more of them in the vicinity, making them better for farming.

Farming for Chaos Device in Mondstadt

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two areas in Mondstadt where you can find Ruin Guardians. There are a couple of them patrolling near Stormterror’s Lair and Brightwater Canyon in the western part of the region. You can also find another group spaced away between Stormbearer Point and Starsnatch Cliff in the east. These will take a bit of traveling between them, however.

Farming for Chaos Device in Liyue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Liyue represents some of the best farming locations for Chaos Device. Outside of Dunyu Ruins is a decent concentration of Ruin Guardians that a strong party can handle. Similarly, the Guyun Stone Forest archipelago is another location with a good concentration of enemies as well. And lastly, if you travel north from Cuijue Slope to Bishui Plain, you will be able to take many more Ruin Guardians one after another.

Farming for Chaos Device in Inazuma

Screenshot by Gamepur

On Inazuma’s islands, there is only a single location with a few Ruin Guardians around. You can find them in Araumi, in the northern part of Narukami Island.

Farming for Chaos Device in Sumeru

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sumeru has a large but scattered population of Ruin Guardians. However, the best location to farm them is around the Ruins of Dahri, where there’s a better concentration of them. Alternatively, there is a large amount of them around the base of Mt. Damavand, but bear in mind that route can be quite costly in terms of time investment. Still, if you take that route, there are about a dozen Guardians to kill for loot, so it might be well worth it.

What is Chaos Device used for in Genshin Impact?

You will need to gather Chaos Devices to ascend many weapons in Genshin Impact. There are 21 weapons in total that require them, ranging across all rarities. Most notably, this includes five 5-Star weapons too, as well as ten 4-Star weapons. These are: