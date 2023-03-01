How to get Light Guiding Tetrahedron in Genshin Impact

Once you reach Level 40 with Dehya in Genshin Impact, the resource costs for her next Ascension will require Light Guiding Tetrahedrons. To attain Level 90 at the max Ascension stage, you will need a total of 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons. If you do not own Aaru Village Guardian Candace or Akademiya professor Faruzan, you will likely not be familiar with this particular Character Ascension Material. Fortunately, you do need to complete any specific puzzles, World Quests, or Archon Quests to acquire this resource, as it is the drop of an easily accessible Normal Boss in Sumeru.

Farming Light Guiding Tetrahedron for Dehya in Genshin Impact

To get Light Guiding Tetrahedrons for Dehya in Genshin Impact, you must find and defeat the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, also referred to as the Tomb Guard of the Desert King. This mouthful of a Normal Boss can be found at The Dune of Elusion, a notable landmark southeast of the Sobek Oasis and southwest of The Mausoleum of King Deshret. As noted above, you do not have to complete any prerequisites to locate and enter the Tomb Guard’s lair. As long as you follow the main road leading southwestward from Aaru Village, you will eventually arrive at the Hypostyle Desert Teleport Waypoint and the entrance of the Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network’s lair.

As noted above, you will need 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons to reach max Ascension with Dehya in Genshin Impact. Based on our testing, we were able to defeat the Tomb Guard of the Desert King in two and a half minutes at World Level 8 with a Level 80/90 Ganyu Freeze Team, including Ganyu, Ayaka, Kokomi, and Kazuha. We beat the Normal Boss twice, receiving three Light Guiding Tetrahedrons after every fight. Suppose we were able to receive three every run. In that case, farming 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons with a late-game team should take no less than 50 minutes. However, keep in mind the Resin cost and the Boss’s respawn time of two minutes.