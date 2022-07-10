How to farm wood in Fallout 76

Wood isn’t the rarest commodity in Fallout 76, in fact, it is one of the easier items to find. Unfortunately, almost everything uses wood in one way or another. If you want to build weapons, they usually have a wooden stock. If you want to craft items for your camp, most of them will be made with a little bit of wood. This will lead to you being without wood more often than you think. When that happens, you will need to farm some more of it.

How to get wood in Fallout 76

Wood can be found simply by wandering through the woods and collecting it from downed trees. There are plenty of logs laying around in the forest section of the map. Each log will get you between two and eight wood scraps. The same goes for wood piles found in towns. That will only get you so far though. Once those logs run out, you will need to turn to some other methods like gathering junk. The following items will get you wood when you scrap them:

Accordion

Acoustic Guitar

Atomic Roller Ball

Autopsy Board Game

Ball-peen Hammer

Battered Clipboard

Blacksmith Hammer

Blast Radius Board Game

Bowling Pin

Broom

Catch the Commie Board Game

Chess Board

Cigar Box

Claw Hammer

Clean Broom

Clip Board

Cutting Board

Drumstick

Fishing Rod

Hack Saw

Hammer

Harmonica

League Bowling Pin

Makeshift Battery

Metal Beer Stein

Mop

Paintbrush

Pencil

Toy Cars

Wooden Blocks

There are more items than the ones listed that will get you wood but they only offer one or two each. While gathering these items will help you, there are much better ways to get wood.

Best way to farm wood in Fallout 76

As we have established, it is much better to gather wood by collecting it from fallen logs and wood piles than it is to gather it from items found in the world. Because of this, it makes sense to go to areas where you can find a lot of logs and wood piles.

Start off by going to the Gilman Lumber Mill. This area is directly south of Vault 76, making it easy to reach for newer players. This area can also get you a lot of wood. There are wood piles scattered everywhere in this area as well as logs laying on the ground surrounding it. This area can easily get you at least 150 wood each day.

Once you are done at the lumber mill, make your way over to Sylvie & Sons Logging Camp. This area is also filled with wood piles and logs. There are enough wood piles in this area to get you another 200 wood each day. The numbers stated are averages. You may get more or less wood each time you go.

Finally, you can make your way to Helvetia to end your wood farming. Helvetia is located to the east of Flatwoods and has multiple houses with firewood stacked up that you can gather for wood scraps. Specifically, look for the yellow townhouse. Outside is a massive pile of wood that will get you around 60 wood each day.