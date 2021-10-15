How to farm in The Good Life

The Good Life is packed with activities to earn money from. The primary source of income you’ll have is your photos, which you can upload and earn cash for every like from. However, you’ll also spend a lot of money throughout the story, whether that’s on food, medicine from your poor diet, or materials required for quests and Naomi’s home. By farming, you can negate at least some of the cost of food from your bills, which is why we put together this guide on how to do it.

Step 1: Plant seeds

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve settled into Naomi’s home, you’ll notice that there are four planters in her garden. You can walk up to these and interact with them, allowing you to plant seeds. There’s a package of potato seeds to get you started on the kitchen table, so you can grow these, but you’ll also find seeds all around the game’s world. When you see them, bring them back here and plant them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It takes roughly three days for a seed to grow into a plant. You don’t need to do anything special with them. They’ll grow by themselves. When they look big and lush, they’re probably ready to harvest, so make sure you try to check them every morning to avoid losing any crops. You won’t always pick up seeds from your crops, so you may need to buy more from a shop in town.

Every plant you grow is helpful because it can be used in food or a drink somehow. Each recipe benefits Naomi and will help you progress through the game with more energy, health, or less stress. You can track all these stats when you’re making a recipe at your stove. Eating a balanced diet helps to avoid Naomi getting sick, so it’s worth growing as much food as you can so that her meals can be nutritious.