How to farm Luck in Guild Wars 2

When you think about farming resources in MMORPGs, you don’t usually think about the ways that you can go about farming Luck. In Guild Wars 2, the Luck mechanic is something that has become second nature to players, with some players having enough in their bank slots to cap their Magic Find twice over. In this guide, we’ll explain the best ways to farm luck in Guild Wars 2.

Salvaging

Screenshot by Gamepur

Looting fallen enemies is something that most players know when it comes to MMORPGs, but with Guild Wars 2 the ability to salvage or break down unwanted items such as armor, weapons, and trinkets is something that gives the loot system a unique edge.

Salvaging is based on the different types of Salvage Kits you can get, and the better the quality of the kit, the better your chance for obtaining rare crafting materials. There are several types, but the main ones are:

Crude Salvage Kit

Basic Salvage Kit

Fine Salvage Kit

Journeyman’s Salvage Kit

Master’s Salvage Kit

Mystic Salvage Kit

Black Lion Salvage Kit



When using these kits you instantly break down any non-Soulbound gear and with that, you’ll obtain various base crafting materials such as ores, woods, and of course Luck. The more you Salvage, the greater amount of Luck you’ll obtain. This means you’ll need to find a lot of Loot, which is often best done by farming in certain areas such as in Dragonfall, Silverwastes, and running Meta events across different maps. Running Boss Trains is also an effective method to gain access to Loot Bags, and looking under the LFG tool can help you find different Commanders running them.

Lunar New Year

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lunar New Year event usually occurs in January every year and presents a ton of events and activities for players to enjoy. It’s also a prime opportunity to farm Luck-boosting items that can stack atop your current Magic Find. The Lunar New Year event gives you a plethora of different items ranging from foods that give 25% magic find bonuses, to Fireworks. You will also be able to obtain Divine Lucky Envelopes that will contain different types of Essences of Luck, however, they are gated to a maximum of 19 per day.

Apart from these, you can also obtain a variety of different Lucky Envelopes from completing events. The Little Lucky Envelope also contains Essences of Luck and these are not limited in acquisition amount