How to farm Sharp Flavor in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The cutting-edge flavor from Sharp Flavor is an ideal ingredient you can find in Destiny 2’s The Dawning holiday event. You’ll need Sharp Flavor if you want to complete Vanilla Blades for Lord Shaxx or Ascendant Apple Tart for Queen Mara. However, finding Sharp Flavors might be a little problematic. Here’s what you need to know if you want to farm Sharp Flavor in Destiny 2 and complete your Dawning recipes.

Sharp Flavor only drops from eliminating enemies using a Sword. The Sword is a Power Weapon, so you’ll want to make sure you have one equipped and at the ready before beginning any activity. Once you have it on your Guardian, we recommend starting any Strike or jumping onto a planet and finding a Public Event before they start. If you can find a Public Event before it begins, you’ll be able to prepare for it by interacting with the flag, refreshing all of your ammunition and Ultimate power. It’s an excellent way to ensure you have plenty of energy for your Sword to begin slicing enemies in half when the event starts.

Once you’ve gathered up enough Sharp Flavor, return to your Holiday Oven, and you’ll be able to craft two recipes using it, Vanilla Blades and Ascendant Apple Tart. These are all of the ingredients you need to complete those two recipes.

Vanilla Blades

1 Cabal Oil

1 Sharp Flavor

15 Essence of Dawning

Give these to Shaxx, who will appear in the Tower Courtyard while the Iron Banner event is happening.

Ascendant Apple Tart

1 Taken Butter

1 Sharp Flavor

15 Essence of Dawning

Delivery these to Queen Mara. You can find her in her chambers by walking through the H.E.L.M portal.