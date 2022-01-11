How to find a Tornado in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought a ton of new content to the island, like the Shadow Tracker pistol and The Dub shotgun. The Tornado Week hotfix also added a new way to glide around the island by letting the swirling winds whip you up into the air. Here’s how to find and ride a Tornado.

First things first, the formation of a tornado is random. They don’t have permanent locations like Rift Generators or other special devices. They don’t appear on your map once they spawn either, so you need to keep an active eye on the horizon to spot them as they tear across the landscape. The good news is that they’re very easy to spot once you’re close — they are massive spirals of dangerous wind, after all.

Actually, they’re not dangerous at all in Fortnite. When you see one, jump inside to be carried up into the air. As you whirl around the column, you can exit and glide to a new spot on the map or stay spinning until the tornado itself spits you out. You won’t take fall damage when it does, so you can safely ride the tornado as long as it lets you. Should one form over a body of water — which, ahem, technically makes it a waterspout — a motorboat can quickly sail you over to it.