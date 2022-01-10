Where is the Shadow Tracker in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you can’t buy the Shadow Tracker Exotic Suppressed Pistol from an NPC. But the Shadow Tracker does very rarely drop from a Malfunctioning Vending Machine. So, the only way to get a Shadow Tracker is to find a Malfunctioning Vending Machine, then use it to “roll the dice” and receive a random item in return for 100 bars. If you’re fortunate, it’ll give you a Shadow Tracker.

In every Fortnite match in Chapter 3 Season 1, there’s a slight random chance that any Vending Machine – so, any Weapon-O-Matic or Mending Machine – will be malfunctioning, and therefore vending random items. Malfunctioning Vending Machines can be identified by their orange color, the exclamation mark (!) displayed as their marker, and on the front of the machine itself.

Vending Machines are spread evenly across the map and are mostly found at gas stations, in towns, and at other named locations. There’s a slightly higher concentration of Vending Machines in the north, east, and southeast areas of the map, but that Malfunctioning Vending Machine you’re looking for could be anywhere. If you want to find a Shadow Tracker, your best bet is to jump from the Battle Bus as early as possible and drop straight onto the nearest Vending Machine. If it’s not malfunctioning, keep moving on to the next until you find a malfunctioning one.