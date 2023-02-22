How to find all Clagmar Coast Collections Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various collectibles, secrets, and items for you to uncover as you explore the highlands. Each area in the game has Collections Chests for you to find that grant you cosmetic items and wand handles. Discovering these chests will also increase your world exploration percentage. There are five Collections Chests scattered around the Clagmar Coast in the southern part of the map. This guide will show you how to find all the Clagmar Coast Collections Chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Clagmar Coast Collections Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

There is a total of five chests for you to find scattered throughout the Clagmar Coast region of the map. This is the southernmost part of the map that you can access after you have broken through the goblin encampment leading to the Poidsear Coast. We recommend using your broom to reach this area since it is pretty far from the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One Collections Chest can be found in a small bandit camp on the western edge of the region. The bandit camp is found in the cliffs along the beach. The chest is also located next to the entrance to the Treasure Vault in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the Collections Chests can be found in the northwestern part of the region. In this area, there is another bandit camp that rests on top of the cliffs above a Troll Den. Eliminate the enemies and locate the large tent in the back of the camp. Go into the tent and turn left to find the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One Collections Chest can be found along the western cliffs of the region in a poacher camp. Enter the camp and defeat the enemies. Once they are gone, locate the patchwork tent near the large barrel. Inside, you will find the Collections Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Clagmar Castle Collections Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Two of the Collections Chests in the Clagmar Coast can be found in Clagmar Castle. This location is in the center of the region and has a Floo Flame fast travel point that you can go to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the Collections Chests can be found on the northern side of the castle near where the bell puzzle for the Solved by the Bell quest can be found. Check the green and brown striped tent and you will find the Collections Chest inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the first chest, turn around and you will see a larger tent with an awning. Go inside the tent and turn right to find the second Collections Chest in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have found all of the chests, you can start completing the various Merlin Trials found throughout the map.