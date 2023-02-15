Ashika Island is available to explore in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. This island is full of enemies, and they’re ready to meet you in full force. A notable way to take advantage of these forces is to utilize the UAV towers you can find on this map. Here’s what you need to know about how to find UAV towers on Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find UAV towers on Ashika Island in DMZ

The UAV towers are a good way to utilize the landscape in your favor and get a lay of the land before you adventure too deep into Ashika Island. Several UAV towers are scattered throughout this map, and tracking them down will make it easier to complete missions and survive longer. We can confirm that not every match will have the same set of UAV towers. They switch around every time, but we do know that there are three that appear each match.

These are an example of UAV tower locations you can find on Ashika Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Given our look, these are the three UAV towers on Ashika Island during our match. In the next one, they appeared in different locations, and in a third match, they appeared in the same above locations.

Because this is a smaller map from Al Mazrah, tracking down UAV towers is easier because there are so few. If you’re trying to find UAV towers for any of your missions, there’s a good chance you can complete them faster by making your way into the Al Mazrah map and focusing your efforts there. The smaller map size of Ashika Island makes it harder to navigate this region successfully.

Once you find a UAV tower, interact with it, and you’ll be able to complete one of your missions for operating through the DMZ.