How to find and defeat Demon boss in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, you’ll encounter some of the most diabolical creatures to ever grace a pixelated screen. From bloodthirsty beasts with razor-sharp teeth to demonic entities with a taste for human flesh, there’s no shortage of demonic nightmares to keep you up at night. Nevertheless, you’ve made the brave decision to face off against the Demon Boss, and we commend you for it. This is not a task for the faint of heart, but with a few tips and tricks up your sleeve, you’ll be well on your way to victory.

How to find the Demon Boss in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

To give that big bad demon boss a run for its money, you’ll need to head to the easternmost green circle marker on your map — it’s not too far from the beach, so pack some sunscreen while you’re at it. Once you spot a corpse on your right at the entrance, congratulations — you’ve found your demonic destination. Next, prepare to descend deep into the bowels of the cave, and when you finally reach the end, get ready for a tanky and towering demon to leap out and say hello. Then, it’s time to show that demon who’s boss.

How to defeat the Demon Boss in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Firstly, let’s talk about the importance of preparation. It’s essential to be equipped with the right tools and weapons for the job. As you already know, bringing a cross will give you a significant advantage as it will set the Demon Boss on fire and weaken him. But don’t stop there — make sure you bring a reliable weapon such as a shotgun. You don’t want to go up against the Demon Boss with a slingshot, right?

Next up, don’t forget your trusty flashlight. The Hell Caves are dark and eerie, and you don’t want to be caught stumbling around in the dark. The flashlight will help you see underground and spot any surprises the Demon Boss may have in store.

Once you’re well-equipped, it’s time to face off against the Demon Boss. But be warned; this will not be a walk in the park. The Demon Boss is powerful and cunning and will stop at nothing to defeat you. But fear not — you’re armed with the knowledge of his weakness.