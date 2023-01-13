How to find and defeat the Cryo Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

The Cryo Hypostasis is a world boss in Genshin Impact and one of the many Hypostases bosses you can find in the game. This chilling boss is similar to many of the other Hypostases bosses but has a series of devastating attacks that can freeze you to the bone if you aren’t prepared. Learning how to best melt this cube down is important to earn the materials necessary to raise your characters, and you can learn how to defeat the Cryo Hypostasis here.

Where to find the Cryo Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

The Cryo Hypostasis is located in the middle of Dragonspine, an expansion to Mondstadt. More specifically, there’s a Teleport Waypoint located at the bottom end of Wyrmrest Valley. Teleport there, and you should immediately see the Cryo Hypostasis just a few meters away.

How to beat the Cryo Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

The Cryo Hypostasis has a variety of attacks for you to dodge. Like the other Hypostases bosses in the game, the Cryo Hypostasis has a basic pattern: perform an attack, and enter a state of vulnerability where you can attack the boss. The boss is purely Cryo, meaning all Cryo attacks are immune against this boss.

Something else to keep in mind while fighting this boss is managing Dragonspine’s Sheer Cold mechanic. Here, a bar will fill up at the bottom of the screen. When it fills up, you will start taking passive DMG due to the cold. There are devices around the Cryo Hypostasis where you can activate, warm up, and lower your bar.

One important piece of advice to establish upfront is to stay as close to the boss as possible. The Cryo Hypostasis has an attack where it transforms into a wheel, charging at you two to three times before entering its vulnerable state. This attack is annoying to deal with, particularly because of the long animation time. Staying close to the boss prevents it from using this move, as it will only perform this attack if you keep a distance.

The Cryo Hypostasis has a variety of attacks. When the Cryo Hypostasis rises up into the air with icicles surrounding it, be prepared for an attack where it unleashes the icicles around it three times. You can simply dash away from this attack.

This boss will also shoot icicles at you, which you can easily dodge.

Another opportunity to deal damage is during this move, where the boss exposes itself and performs a variety of ice attacks around it. If you stay in the center, you will not be hit and can damage the Hypostasis while it performs this attack. It will immediately protect itself afterward.

After depleting enough HP, the Cryostasis will protect itself in a massive Cryo shield. It will then shoot down ice balls at different corners of the map. You must run to these ice balls and perform Charged Attacks toward the boss, which will eliminate much of the Cryo Shield. In this state, the Cryo Hypostasis will refill HP, so you must remove the shield as quicky as possible. After you remove the shield, it will be vulnerable to more attacks.

One thing to note is Pyro attacks are also effective in removing the shield. Dropping a Guoba from Xiangling or using a couple of Bennett Elemental Skill attacks can reduce the number of ice balls you need to shoot at the boss.

What rewards do you get from the Cryo Hypostasis?

You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:

Crystalline Bloom

Shivada Jade gem set

Lucky Dog artifact set

Berserker artifact set

The Exile artifact set

Prayers to Springtime artifact set

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set

Best characters to use for the Cryo Hypostasis

As the Cryo Hypostasis is permanently in a state of Cryo, Cryo characters are not effective against this boss (with the exception of Eula.) To make your life easier, bringing a Pyro unit or two will help this fight go smoothly, while also making the final mechanic of this boss easier. Therefore, we recommend the following teams: