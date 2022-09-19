How to find and dig up The Scientist’s stolen research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Jones and Amie continue to need your help to figure out what’s happening in Fortnite, and you’ll be able to assist their research in the Paradise quest. After speaking with Blackheart, your next stop is to locate The Scientist’s stolen research notes and make sure you can secure to learn what’s going on. You can find them at a specific location on the map. This guide covers finding and digging up The Scientist’s stolen research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Where to find and dig up The Scientist’s stolen research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

You will need to first find The Scientist’s stolen notes before you can dig them up. Luckily, they’re not too far from Blackheart’s location. You can find it to the east of Lustrous Lagoon, on the small island outside the mainland. It’s outside of the mansion on the island. Before you reach this location, we recommend highlighting and activating the Paradise quest to make your job of finding where you need to dig much easier.

You will need to swim to reach this location. You might have only a handful of players on your way to this area, but the chances of running into problems are relatively low because it is on the island’s exterior. You can also choose to land directly on this location, making your job of avoiding players that much easier. When you arrive, there will be several dig sites for you to explore. You must use your harvesting tool to find the Scientist’s notes at these locations. For us, they appeared at the dig site closest to the house.

Upon collecting the Scientist’s notes for the Paradise quest, you can continue to the next step, which will have you attempting to eliminate another player using an EvoChrome weapon.