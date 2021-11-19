How to find Battlefield 2042 team deathmatch games

Battlefield 2042 has a huge focus on multiplayer games regardless of what mode you’re playing in. However, one of its main game modes, Battlefield Portal, allows you to create and share custom games with a wide range of parameters that can be tweaked as you see fit. This includes team deathmatch mode, but it can be tricky to track down team deathmatch games when you want to play them. This guide explains how to find team deathmatch games, so you can get what you want out of your play sessions.

Custom search in Battlefield Portal

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find a team deathmatch game in Battlefield 2042, you need first to open Battlefield Portal. This is where you can search for matches across maps from Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and more. However, you can also scroll along the top menu bar to browse through the games on offer that other players have created.

Scroll to the Browse subheading and then the Custom subheading within that. This will bring you to a list of all the completely custom games that are currently live. Look through this list until you see the word “Team Deathmatch” or “TDM” in the name, and you’ll have found a team deathmatch game. These matches will all be based on the team deathmatch ruleset found in classic Battlefield titles. Ensure that the ping will enable you to have a good time while playing, and hop into the match to start playing some traditional Battlefield multiplayer.