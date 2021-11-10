How to find Casa Bella in Forza Horizon 5

Much like in Forza Horizon 4, FH5 players can buy and use homes that are scattered across Mexico. Some houses are more modest, while other homes are quite lavish to say the least. One such house in Forza Horizon 5 is the Casa Bella, and it’s very important for the story and subsequent challenges in the title. So, where is the Casa Bella in Forza Horizon 5. Let’s take a look.

To find Casa Bella, you might want to start off at the Horizon Festival Mexico home site. From there, drive down south until you get close to the town of Mulege.

Near the outskirts of the town is a side road that leads to Casa Bella. You will need to go down this road in order to get to, and enter, the house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t need to pay for this house, and it is the starter home and costs zero CR.

There are a number of reasons why you will need to enter Casa Bella. For one, acquiring your first home is a key component of the intro chapter of FH5. Additionally, Casa Bella might be a part of a Weekly Photo Challenge, so make sure to keep its location in mind.