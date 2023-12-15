How to Find Krampus and His Present Stash in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Fortnite’s Winterfest brings a ton of fun quests for us to complete and daily gifts for us to claim. But sometimes, getting that extra EXP from Winterfest quests is harder than it seems.

One of Fortnite Winterfest 2023’s quests is to find Krampus in the Chapter 5 Season 1 map and use a Sneaky Snowmando near him. Finding a Sneaky Snowmando in Fortnite is hard enough, but then spotting Krampus and using this disguise before the storm eats away your health puts this quest on a whole other level. Krampus is a Fortnite skin-turned-boss NPC in Fortnite. Now that a couple of Winferfest quests revolve around him, I’ll show you how to find Krampus in Fortnite.

Krampus Location in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Krampus, head to Cliffside Lodge in the southeast corner of Fortnite’s map. It’s a lonely, dark-colored cabin drowning in the snow just south of Hazy Hillside.

Krampus can be found just strutting about on the first floor inside Cliffside Lodge. Keep in mind that he’s a boss NPC, so don’t expect to have a friendly chat with him. As soon as he spots you, he’ll start shooting your way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can either sneak up on him by taking the outdoor stairs to the second floor or blast right in if you’ve already grabbed some of Fortnite’s best weapons Chapter 5, Season 1.

How to Use a Sneaky Snowmando Near Krampus in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use a Sneaky Snowmando near Krampus, equip the Sneaky Snowmando, throw it near Krampus on the Cliffside Lodge’s first floor, and walk into it to hide inside the snowman.

There is a lot of treasure hidden in Cliffside Lodge. Whether it’s under some stairs or atop a wardrobe, you’re sure to find at least one Sneaky Snowmando in this location.

However, if you’d rather play it safe, Sneaky Snowmando’s can be purchased from Leelah in Stormy Station for 100 gold ingots. This location is not that far away either, just east of Hazy Hillside.

If you manage to defeat Krampus in Fortnite Winterfest 2023, he’ll drop a blue chest with pretty cool loot. I managed to snag a couple of shield potions, medkits, ammo, and a Legendary Run and Gun Hyper SMG. It’s a fairly easy-to-beat boss in a not-so-busy POI that’ll give you the upper hand in the battle royale showdown. If the storm doesn’t kill you first, that is.