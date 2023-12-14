How to Get a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Nothing says snowball fight like escalating the fun with a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Winterfest 2023. The impact seems to be so strong it can actually eliminate your enemies.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 has dropped, carrying the holiday spirit into everyone’s favorite battle royale. And survival. Does Fortnite Festival make Fortnite a rhythm game, too? Whatever, I’ll just sweep the Rocket Racing mode under the rug and get on with the guide. The Snowball Launcher is Fortnite’s latest addition to its roster of weapons in Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1, and while it’s not about to outrank the Reaper Sniper, it’s certainly a joyous treat. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Winterfest 2023.

Where to Get a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Winterfest 2023?

Snowball Launchers spawn randomly in different POIs on the map, or you could even snatch one from a fallen opponent. However, you can always purchase one Snowball Launcher from Holiday Boxy, a new holiday NPC, in exchange for 600 gold ingots.

To get gold ingots in Fortnite, look for cash registers and safes that can be found around the map. Fallen players can also drop some of the gold they’re carrying. If you’ve been playing for a while, chances are you already carry way more than this amount.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Holiday Boxy can be found on the outskirts of Pleasant Piazza, walking in circles inside the black warehouse southeast of this main location. She also sells an Uncommon Medikit, in case you need some extra health.

Keep in mind that this is a pretty busy location during Fortnite Winterfest 2023, and I’m definitely not just saying this because I got shotgunned in the back like five times trying to get the screenshot above. Even if it’s not marked as a golden POI, everyone wants to get their hands on the Snowball Launcher. But hey, if you’re already here, why not open up that pile of gifts and complete one of the Winterfest 2023 quests?

How to Use the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Winterfest 2023?

The Snowball Launcher works like any other weapon in Fortnite, except it makes you feel extra silly when you get killed by a big animated snowball instead of a bullet. Just aim and shoot toward your opponents to take them down.

Though Holiday Boxy sells the Epic Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Winterfest 2023, you can also find other rarities like common, uncommon, and rare.