How to find Pistol Silencer in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest will have you exploring all parts of the forest in search of different items. However, once you manage to get your hands on some firearms, you need to acquire their attachments to further upgrade them. For instance, there is the Silencer, which you can use to take down your targets without alarming anyone in your surroundings. In this guide, we are going to talk about how to find the Pistol Silencer in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Pistol Silencer in Sons of the Forest

Before visiting the spot where the Pistol Silencer is, you must get the Shovel first. This is an item that allows you to dig the ground so you can discover hidden items and locations. To get the Shovel, you’ll need the Rebreather and Rope Gun. After acquiring this item from a cave, go to the location in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once there, look towards the ground to see the Shovel icon. Dig here, and a hatch will appear. Open it to access the bunker and go through the corridor. You need to enter the first room that appears on your right, where you’ll find the Pistol Silencer next to a laptop on a table. To equip the Silencer, open your inventory by pressing the ‘I’ key and select your Pistol. Now, click on the Silencer and combine it with your firearm.

While there isn’t any use of the Silencer during the first few days, you’ll need it later. This is because as you progress through Sons of the Forest, the enemies keep getting stronger and will start visiting your base more frequently. When that happens, you’ll need something to help you quietly kill your targets, as you won’t want to alert nearby enemies.