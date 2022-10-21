Criminals are everywhere in Gotham Knights, and it’s up to the Bat Family to work together to prevent these crimes from getting out of hand. However, you’ll need to do one thing throughout your time playing Gotham Knights and prepare to handle Premediated Crimes. These crimes become available as you take down particular enemies in Gotham and learn what they have planned next. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights.

Where to find Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights

You can learn about Premiedated Crimes by defeating or interrogating criminals throughout Gotham Knights. The clues appear after a character defeats an enemy you find in the overworld. The enemies drop these red clue icons on the ground. Picking these up builds up your clue meter, and you’ll have a number associated with it when it appears on the screen. This shows how many Premediated Crimes you will discover for the next night, so these will be available after your return to the Belfry once, and then you go back out into the open world.

The alternative to collecting these clues is to interrogate criminals across Gotham City directly. You can do this by opening up your main map, locating the white triangles, and tracking down the criminals at this location. These are informants, and you will need to use your AR scan to identify which of them is the informant and then interrogate them. Following the interrogation, you’ll learn of a new crime in the city. Both are valid methods, and collecting the clues will give you more Premeditate Crimes simultaneously rather than unlocking them one at a time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Premeditated Crimes are required to unlock the Knighthood skill tree for each character, and they provide valuable crafting resources in Gotham Knights.