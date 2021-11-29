How to find Raul Urias’ Mural in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout the Baja California area portrayed in Forza Horizon 5, players will find many murals created by various art creators that call Mexico home. One of those murals is Raul Urias’ Mural, a very bright and colorful painting that has been placed on a building. This mural, much like others that are in Mexico, will need to be located in Forza Horizon 5 to complete an Accolade challenge in the campaign. How can you find Raul Urias’ Mural? Let’s take a look.

To find Raul Urias’ Mural, you will need to head towards the center of the map.

The mural can be found in the Colinas Aridas region. The exact location is to the north of San Juan, and can be seen down below, right where the triangle cursor is placed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The mural is right where there is an XP board, so if you need to level up, make sure to smash this board while you are here. Now for the painting itself, you will want to look for a narrow, two-story building. On its left side is Raul Urias’ Mural.

To complete the Accolade related to Raul Urias’ Mural, all you will have to do is drive up towards it. That’s all it takes to complete the mission and find a mural that’s a bit out of the way in Forza Horizon 5.