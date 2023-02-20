While playing a DMZ match in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, there will be multiple missions for you to complete, and several of them may require you to unlock specific caches and weapon cases scattered throughout the map, or you might find random keys attached to them. Tracking each of these caches down can be tricky, especially if you’re trying to find the Crash Site Weapon Case. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Crash Site Weapon Case for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Crash Site Weapon Case in DMZ

The Crash Site Weapon Case is in a secure location on the DMZ playlist. You need to make sure you queue up for the Al Mazrah, the larger DMZ map you can enter while playing the game. Because it’s a huge location, tracking down the Crash Site will be difficult, and you won’t see an exact location labeled on the map. You can find the location directly at the center of the map, close to the western side, south of Sattiq Cave. It’s going to be underneath the large pipeline on the map.

Related: How to find the Combat Engineer Toolkit for DMZ In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend attempting to approach this location from the west or the east. The north is heavily guarded, with multiple NPCs wandering around and patrolling the larger crash site. The weapon case, thankfully, should have extremely few enemies wandering around this location. When you arrive, the silver case on the ground will look like it was made for weapons. You can interact with the Weapon Case if you have the key in your inventory.

When you open up the case, there will be multiple weapons for you to pick from inside the case, and you can take some of them with you during your progression through the map and extract with them.