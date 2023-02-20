You can earn multiple keys while playing in a DMZ match for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These keys will give you access to particular locations and unlock specific caches to acquire loot. One of the more notable keys you might find while exploring Ashika Island is the Combat Engineer Toolkit key, which means you must find that tool chest. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Combat Engineer Toolkit for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Combat Engineer Toolkit in DMZ

You can find this map by exploring the Ashika Island map. While on this map, you will encounter multiple enemies protecting various buildings and missions that you can try completing. When looking for this toolkit, keep the north part of Ashika Island, and make sure you’re keeping close to the side of the Tsuki Castle, this is one of the more heavily guarded locations on the island, but it’s also close to where you need to go to. You should find the Combat Engineer Toolkit on a small platform.

Related: How to find the Hotel Employee Fridge on Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

The toolkit will be north of Tsuki Castle, and you can expect it to be heavily defended. Despite it being out on the outside of the castle, several NPCs patrol this area. For us, we were to the west of a Stronghold, and there were a handful of guards we had to dispatch before we could safely retrieve the contents inside the toolkit. It doesn’t look like a special tool chest, so bypassing this location without checking it is easy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain the contents inside this chest so long as you have the Combat Engineer’s Toolkit key on your character. You can sell the items inside the chest or take them with you when you extract them from the map.