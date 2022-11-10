How to find the dwarf tavern when looking for Durlin in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, your second goal on The Path is The Quest for Tyr. Your first objective is to journey through the Aurvangar Wetlands by boat to the dwarven city of Nidavellir. Sindri has told you to find Durlin there, and that someone at his favorite tavern will know his whereabouts. But Sindri doesn’t know where the tavern is. What’s more, Nidavelir is a bit of a maze, so you might find yourself wandering in circles unable to find the tavern.

Where is the dwarf tavern in Nidavellir?

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you dock your boat at Nidavellir, follow Atreus into the town until you find Sindri at another one of his shops. Speak to him and he’ll upgrade Atreus’ bow with Sonic Arrows, and in the process of testing it, you’ll blow a hole in a wall and unleash some monsters you’ll need to kill. Once the monsters are dead, go through the hole in the wall, and out the other end. This is where you might start getting stuck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you emerge from the sewer tunnel, don’t follow any of the main roads, or go into the tunnel immediately to your left. Instead, go forward a short distance, and turn to the narrow side street on your left. It’s blocked by a cart full of ore, but if you look at the cart, you should get a pop-up tip telling you to shoot a Sonic Arrow at the cart, so do that (aim at the ore with L2, then shoot with Square). The dwarf tavern is at the end of the street beyond the ore cart, so cross the bridge, use Kratos’ brute strength to move another cart out of the way, then follow Atreus into the tavern. Inside, you’ll meet a bard who’ll tell you where you can find Durlin.