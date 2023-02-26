How to find the Mud Covered Cache for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a lot of activities for players to do, including finding hidden caches around the deployed locations. The new map in DMZ, Ashika Island also has a lot of caches present in some secluded areas for players to find out, one of them being the Mud Covered Cache. If you’ve found the Mud Covered cache key while exploring this brand-new map, you might be wondering where the cache itself is located. So, here’s how you can find the Mud Covered Cache for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Mud Covered Cache in DMZ

You can find the Mud Covered Cache under the northeastern bridge near Tsuki Castle, one of the POIs on Ashika Island. It is located in the G5 section of the map, where you will see the bridge near some buildings.

Tsuki Castle is filled with highly skilled Shadow Company soldiers so you should always be careful when entering this area. For the cache itself, you do not have to enter the main area of the castle. Just reaching the bridge would do since that is where the cache is located. But, remain aware of your surroundings as you can get easily spotted when you’re near the bridge.

When you get near the northeastern bridge of Tsuki Castle, you’ll see a highlighted item underneath it: that is the Mud Covered Cache. Enemy patrols can spot you so you have to be quick to get the cache. Dive into the water and go towards the cache.

If you have acquired the key for the Mud Covered Cache, you will be able to open it.