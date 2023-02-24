How to find the Floatsam Cargo Cache for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

You can find a lot of caches while you’re traversing around the DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The latest DMZ map of Ashika Island also has a bunch of caches located in a variety of places. This includes the Floatsam Cargo Cache. If you’ve stumbled upon the Floatsam Cargo Cache key while exploring Ashika Island, you might be wondering where the cache itself is located. Here is how you can find the Floatsam Cargo Cache for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Floatsam Cargo Cache in DMZ

The Floatsam Cargo Cache can be found underneath in the canal between the Town Centre and Beach Club POIs in Ashika Island, specifically inside a cargo container. The location of the Floatsam Cargo Cache is in the E5 section of the map. Hover over to that section and you will be able to spot the canal. The Floatsam Cargo Cache is located just under the container on the right side of the bridge there. There also may be a boat or two.

The area itself is heavily guarded by Shadow Company soldiers from both sides. If your sole target is finding the container, then avoid going through the canal as you’ll have to face a lot of these soldiers there. When you reach the location, you’ll find a white submerged container.

You’ll have to dive into the water and spot the red container just underneath it. When you do spot, you’ll see a cache highlighted. That is the Floatsam Cargo Cache.

If you have the key for the Floatsam Cargo Cache key, you can go ahead and open it.