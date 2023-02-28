How to find the Gilded Precept Lost Sector in Destiny 2

Guardians are dropping into Neomuna, Neptune in Destiny 2: Lightfall, and with a new map comes a heft of areas for players to explore. The Cabal are attacking Neomuna to trap the Veil, but there’s also a heft of loot for crafty Guardians to find. As is tradition, Lost Sectors are tucked away across the new map — here’s how to find the Lost Sector, Gilded Precept, in Neomuna.

Where to find the Gilded Precept Lost Sector in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to find the Gilded Precept, players will need to make their way east across Neomuna, into a region called Ahimsa Park. It’s connected to the Zephyr Concourse, where the Veil itself lies, by means of a winding road. Mind the pits along the side highway between Zephyr Concourse and Ahimsa Park — there’s little recourse if you take an errant turn. Alternatively, from Striders’ Gate, jump off to the left and follow the road into Ahimsa Park.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the bridge east of Ahimsa Park, look to the south, on the side of the pyramid slope. You’ll see two lights marking an otherwise hidden entrance. You can leap from the bridge onto the doorway, or you can take a slower way down at the beginning of the bridge, picking your way across the ledge. However you manage to do it, note that you are vulnerable to attack from enemies on the bridge as you’re walking along the ledge into the Lost Sector, so move quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Sectors can offer unique loot for players that can complete them, and for an even greater challenge, completing the Legend or Master Lost Sector solo offers the opportunity for exotics. Lost Sectors rotate during the daily reset. The Gilded Precept is one of three Lost Sectors tucked away in Neomuna, the others being Hydroponics Delta within the Zephyr Concourse and Thrilladrome at Liming Harbor.