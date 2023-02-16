There are multiple caches for you to find scattered through the DMZ maps in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These caches provide monetary rewards that you can sell to earn a good amount of money for money and equipment, or you might get lucky and find a spare weapon that you can use against the enemy. While playing on Ashika Island, you can find the H.M.S Shipwreck, and there’s a cache for you to find. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache location for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache in DMZ

The H.M.S Shipwreck is on the right side of the map, on the east side of Ashika Island. Because you don’t get to choose your starting location, reaching this area might take some time, depending on your deployment and if you start with the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache key, which is a requirement to open this item when you reach this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, go to the ship closest to the south. This is the one that will contain the cache. You’ll want to go to the ship’s center, where the water has overtaken it. Swim down to the bottom, and there will be a small cache you can interact with. So long as you have the H.M.S Shipwreck Cache key, you can access the contents inside this chest and grab your earnings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Picking the best time to grab this gear is important. You might not want to do it too early in the game, but if you’re confident that you’ll leave soon, grab this cache when you want some items, or need some extra gear to buy from a buy station.